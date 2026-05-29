IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: What Happens If GT vs RR Match Is Abandoned? Check Out Possible Scenarios

IPL

The IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals has generated massive excitement, but weather concerns have left fans wondering what would happen if rain washes out the crucial knockout clash.

Unlike the IPL Final, Qualifier 2 does not have a reserve day. However, tournament regulations provide an additional 120 minutes of extra time to help officials complete the match if rain or a wet outfield causes delays. The match officials will make every effort to produce a result, even if it means reducing the contest to a shortened game.

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If conditions do not allow enough play for a result despite the extra time available, the match will be abandoned. In that scenario, the team that finished higher on the IPL 2026 league table will automatically advance to the final. According to the IPL playoff rules, the higher-ranked side is declared the winner when a knockout match cannot be completed.

For Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, this rule could prove decisive. Gujarat Titans finished above Rajasthan Royals in the league standings, meaning GT would qualify for the IPL 2026 final if Qualifier 2 is completely washed out without a result. Rajasthan, meanwhile, would see their campaign come to an end despite reaching the playoffs.

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Qualifier 2 is the final hurdle before the title clash, with the winner earning the second spot in the IPL 2026 final alongside the victor of Qualifier 1. The stakes could not be higher, making weather conditions a major talking point ahead of the contest.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams and their supporters will be hoping the rain stays away and allows the outcome to be decided on the field rather than by the rulebook.