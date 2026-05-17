IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If DC Wins Against RR Today?

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals face off in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter that could significantly impact the playoff race. With the points table tighter than ever, every team in contention will closely watch the result of this high-stakes clash in the final phase of the league stage. A victory for DC could strengthen their qualification hopes, while RR will aim to stay alive in the race and avoid falling behind in the battle for a top-four finish.

With the points table becoming tighter after every game, Sunday’s clash could have a major impact on the battle for the final playoff spots as well as the race for a top-two finish.

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What Happens If DC Win?

If Delhi Capitals defeat RR, they will significantly strengthen their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The two points from the victory would keep DC firmly in contention and could even improve their chances of finishing in the top four depending on other results.

A win would also give Delhi valuable momentum heading into their remaining league matches, especially at a stage where every result is becoming decisive.

DC could additionally improve their Net Run Rate with a convincing victory, which may prove crucial if multiple teams finish level on points later in the tournament.

The Capitals management would also take confidence from a strong performance against a direct competitor in the playoff race.

What Happens If RR Lose?

If Rajasthan Royals suffer a defeat against DC, their playoff hopes could come under serious pressure. A loss would make their remaining fixtures close to must-win games, particularly if rival teams around them continue collecting points.

RR could also lose ground in the Net Run Rate battle, which has become increasingly important in the tightly contested standings this season.

The defeat may further complicate Rajasthan’s chances of building consistency ahead of the knockout phase, especially with several teams still fighting for limited playoff spots.