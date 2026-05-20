IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If KKR Vs MI Clash Is Washed Out?

Finn Allen, Raghuvanshi Power KKR To 29-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans, Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive | X

Kolkata Knight Riders are among the 5 teams left in the race for the final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. KKR got off to a flyer against Mumbai Indians, reducing them to 57/4 in 8 overs before rain halted play. The three-time champions have already suffered a washout this season, and another will only make their chances of reaching the top 4 trickier.

KKR entered the match against Mumbai Indians with 11 points in 12 games. The three-time champions are 7th in the IPL 2026 points table. Rahane & Co have clinched 5 victories, while their game against Punjab Kings earlier at Eden Gardens was washed out.

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What happens if KKR vs MI is washed out?

KKR need a miracle to make it to the playoffs, needing other results to go in their favour. The three-time champions need to win their remaining two matches and hope that no more than one team crosses the 14-point mark.

If the KKR vs MI clash is washed out, KKR will grab one point as will the Mumbai Indians. In that case, Rahane and Co can only get to a maximum of 14 points this season. They would then have to hope that both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose their final matches of the IPL 2026.

In that case, KKR can then end up in a tie at 14 points with Rajasthan Royals. CSK and DC could also tie on 14 points, making NRR key. KKR's net run rate currently is worse than RR and CSK.