IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Arrives In Hyderabad, SRH Captain Eyes Return For 'Second Half'

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, |

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has touched down in Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Cummins is recovering from an injury and will miss the initial few games with Ishan Kishan leading the team in his absence. The Australian did train with the squad and has resumed bowling, but remains some way short of full fitness.

"I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by [the] middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, [I'll] play the back half plus the finals," Cummins told the business of sport.