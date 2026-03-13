IPL 2026 Opener In Bengaluru Yet To Be Confirmed, KSCA Await Govt Nod On March 16

RCB are set to face off against SRH in the IPL 2026 opener on March 28. The match is set to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium subject to clearance from the Karnataka Government. KSCA conducted a presentation at the venue on Friday for the Expert Committee, with a final decision set for March 16.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association officials on Friday met the state government constituted Expert Committee, giving detailed presentation of the security enhancement works being carried out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL.

The state government has recently green-lighted the conduct of IPL matches at the venue after months of uncertainty owing to the stampede on June 4, 2025.

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad here in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 on March 28

Full-scale mock demonstrations of match-day arrangements were made by the KSCA as part of the initiative to make M Chinnaswamy Stadium safe for mass gatherings. KSCA confirmed that discussions went well, and the final decision will be announced on March 16.