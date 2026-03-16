IPL 2026: No Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma Likely To Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad In Pat Cummins' Injury Absence

Abhishek Sharma is set to dive into captaincy with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026. Regular Pat Cummins is facing a race against time to be fit for the start of the season. The Australian captain has been battling injuries for some time and could miss the first few games of the season.

In Cummins absence, SRH will need a new stand in skipper. Abhishek Sharma is the leading candidate as per reports. The left-hander has been at the franchise for 5 years, and fresh from winning the T20 World Cup title with India.

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Abhishek's bump to captaincy is great news for the Indian opener. The left-hander beats the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan all with leadership experience in the squad. Klaasen has led South Africa in international cricket before his retirement. Head was stand in captain in the recent T20 World Cup 2026.

Ishan Kishan was the best choice, having led Jharkhand to the SMAT20 title. RCB and CSK have previously appointed Patidar and Gaikwad as captain following their SMAT runs as captain.

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Cummins has been plagued with injuries, having featured in the solitary Ashes Test over the last 6 months. He was in line to make a return for the T20 World Cup 2026, but was eventually ruled out as Australia made a group stage exit. Reports suggest he will miss the first three games of the IPL 2026 season.