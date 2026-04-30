IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Star Rohit Sharma Reacts Awkwardly As Fangirl Tries To Touch His Feet | Video

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A heartwarming yet slightly awkward moment involving Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, showing the Mumbai Indians star reacting to an overenthusiastic fan inside a hotel.

In the now widely circulated video, the Mumbai Indians opener was seen signing autographs and interacting with fans in what appeared to be a hotel lobby. As Rohit graciously obliged requests and greeted supporters, one female fan approached him for an autograph. However, the situation quickly turned unexpected when she bent down in an attempt to touch his feet, a gesture traditionally seen as seeking blessings in Indian culture.

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Caught off guard, Rohit instinctively stepped back and appeared visibly uncomfortable with the gesture. The cricketer quickly pulled away, preventing the fan from touching his feet, while maintaining a composed demeanor. Despite the awkwardness of the moment, he did not react harshly and instead continued interacting politely, highlighting his calm and respectful nature.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online. While some users felt the fan’s gesture reflected deep admiration and cultural respect, others pointed out that such actions can put public figures in uncomfortable situations, especially in public settings.

As the tournament progresses, moments like these continue to offer a glimpse into the unique relationship between cricketers and their fans, one that blends admiration, emotion, and occasionally, unexpected situations.