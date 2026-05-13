IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Back In Nets As Doubts Over His Inclusion For PBKS vs MI Clash Remain Intact | Video

Hardik Pandya/X

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has sparked fresh optimism among fans after sharing videos of an intense late-night net session amid ongoing concerns over his fitness ahead of Mumbai Indians’ crucial IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings. Despite signs of recovery, uncertainty continues to surround his availability for the high-stakes encounter in Dharamsala.

Pandya has missed Mumbai Indians’ last two matches due to back spasms, a setback that significantly affected the team during a difficult phase of their campaign. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as stand-in captain while the franchise struggled to stay alive in the playoff race. Reports suggest the all-rounder has been undergoing medical evaluation and rehabilitation in Mumbai rather than travelling with the squad.

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However, Pandya’s latest training clips from Mumbai’s Reliance facility have reignited hopes of a potential comeback. The videos showed the MI skipper batting aggressively in the nets and moving freely, suggesting that his recovery may be progressing positively. Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions, interpreting the footage as a sign that the Indian all-rounder could soon return to action.

Still, Mumbai Indians management has remained cautious. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene previously stated that the franchise does not want to rush Pandya back before he is fully fit. With MI already under pressure after a disappointing IPL 2026 season, the team appears focused on avoiding any long-term risk to their captain’s health.

As the clash against Punjab Kings approaches, all eyes remain on Hardik Pandya’s recovery status. Whether he returns immediately or continues rehabilitation, his presence remains central to Mumbai Indians’ hopes of ending a turbulent IPL 2026 season on a positive note.