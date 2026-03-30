IPL 2026: Mukesh Ambani's JioStar Terminates Broadcast Deal In Bangladesh Over Payment Default

IPL 2026 | Pic Credit: Twitter

Dhaka, March 30: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will not have an official broadcaster in Bangladesh this season after JioStar terminated its media rights agreement, citing payment default by its local partner. As per reports from Reuters, according to a letter dated February 17, the company ended its deal with Bangladesh-based TSports with immediate effect.

Payment Default

JioStar said that the broadcaster failed to follow agreed payment timelines under the contract, which covered IPL seasons from 2023 to 2027. This highlights that payment default is the key reason behind the cancellation.

Mustafizur-IPL Row

The decision comes at a time when Bangladesh lifted the ban imposed on IPL telecasts in the country. The restriction was imposed in January, 2026 after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dropped Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman amid rising tensions between the two countries.

No IPL Broadcast In Bangladesh

Even if the ban is relaxed, JioStar's exit means there is currently no platform to air the matches locally. The latest IPL season began on March 28 and the tournament continues to enjoy massive popularity among cricket fans in Bangladesh.

No Official Statement

JioStar, backed by Mukesh Ambani along with The Walt Disney Company, has not issued any official statement in connection with the matter. TSports and government ministries in Bangladesh have also not commented so far. The development has been reported by Reuters on the basis of the documents it has reviewed.

Read Also Bangladesh Lifts Ban On broadcast Of IPL Matches Imposed After Mustafizur Rahman's Row

Earlier Incident

In a related move, the company has also cancelled its Bangladesh broadcast agreement for the Women's Premier League, again pointing to payment-related defaults by the same partner.