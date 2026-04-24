 IPL 2026: MI Owner Akash Ambani Walks Out Mid-Match As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss To CSK At Wankhede Stadium; Video
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HomeSportsIPL 2026: MI Owner Akash Ambani Walks Out Mid-Match As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss To CSK At Wankhede Stadium; Video

IPL 2026: MI Owner Akash Ambani Walks Out Mid-Match As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss To CSK At Wankhede Stadium; Video

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, left Wankhede Stadium early as his team slumped to a 103-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 match. His exit reflected mounting frustration as Mumbai struggled throughout the game, with CSK delivering a dominant performance to seal a comprehensive victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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In a night that underlined the dominance of the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing 103-run defeat in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Amid the one-sided contest, Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, was notably seen leaving the stadium before the match concluded, as his team’s chances of a comeback faded rapidly. His early exit came while Mumbai’s batting lineup struggled to cope with Chennai’s commanding performance, reflecting the growing frustration in the home camp.

The game had already been charged with emotion following an on-field altercation earlier in the match, but the scale of Chennai’s victory ultimately became the biggest talking point. Mumbai never looked in control during the chase, falling well short and handing CSK a massive win.

Ambani, often present in the stands supporting his side, has been closely associated with the team’s journey over the years. However, this heavy defeat, combined with the visible early departure, highlighted a rare moment of disappointment for the Mumbai Indians camp in what turned out to be a forgettable outing at home.

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