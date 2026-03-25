IPL 2026: KKR Sign Ex-RCB Pacer Navdeep Saini As Harshit Rana's Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Navdeep Saini as a replacement for Harshit Rana ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Saini was training with KKR over the past few days and was confirmed as a replacement with Rana being ruled out for the season. Saini has played 32 games, having featured for RR and RCB in the past.

"Very happy to be here. I was informed last night. I had manifested it honestly and I had faith in God. This opportunity is a chance to revival, after ups and downs in the last few years," Navdeep Saini said on his signing.