IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's Ecstatic Reaction Goes Viral As SRH Go To Top Of Points Table After Beating Punjab Kings | Video

IPL/X

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran stole the spotlight once again after her animated celebrations went viral during SRH’s crucial IPL 2026 victory over Punjab Kings. The win helped Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to the top of the points table with 14 points, strengthening their position in the race for the playoffs.

The cameras repeatedly focused on Kavya Maran throughout the high-intensity clash as she passionately cheered from the stands. Her ecstatic reactions after key wickets and boundaries quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her unmatched energy and emotional investment in the franchise.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a dominant all-round performance against Punjab Kings in a match that carried huge implications for the IPL 2026 standings. SRH’s batters laid the foundation with an aggressive approach before the bowlers sealed the contest with disciplined execution under pressure.

The victory marked another important step in Hyderabad’s impressive campaign this season. With 14 points now on the board, SRH moved above several contenders and established themselves as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Kavya Maran’s reactions have become a regular talking point during SRH matches over the years, and this game was no different. From nervous moments during tense overs to explosive celebrations after match-turning moments, her emotions mirrored those of thousands of SRH supporters watching around the world.