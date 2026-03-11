 IPL 2026: Karnataka Govt To Decide M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Fate On March 13 Amid Uncertainty After Last Year’s Fatal Stampede
RCB's chances of playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium awaits government approval as BCCI unveiled Phase 1 of the IPL 2026 schedule on Wednesday. The initial schedule has Bengaluru hosting two home games, almost 10 months after the horrific stampede that saw 11 people killed. The Karnataka government will conduct a full inspection on March 13, after which the ground's fate will be revealed.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
"The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches," IPL said in a statement.

