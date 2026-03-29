IPL 2026: Jofra Archer Hilariously Mimics Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Action Ahead Of CSK Vs RR Clash; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RR's star pacer Jofra Archer delighted fans by humorously imitating RR all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's distinctive bowling action during a practice session. The video, capturing Archer's playful mimicry, quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the camaraderie and fun spirit prevalent in the IPL.

Known for his fiery right-arm pace, Archer took a detour from his usual style, adopting Jadeja's left-arm orthodox spin technique with remarkable accuracy.

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Archer's antics have not only entertained fans but also highlighted the lighter side of cricket, reminding everyone that the sport is as much about enjoyment and camaraderie as it is about competition.

As RR prepares to face CSK, such moments of levity contribute to the team's morale and the overall entertainment value of the IPL, endearing players like Jofra Archer to fans worldwide.