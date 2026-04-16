IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma's Old Video Mocking CSK Fans Resurfaces Amid RCB's DJ 'Dosa, Idli, Sambhar' Song Controversy

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The IPL 2026 season has been rocked by a fresh controversy, but this time, it has taken an unexpected turn with an old video of Jitesh Sharma resurfacing online and adding fuel to an already heated debate.

The issue began when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lodged an official complaint with the BCCI over a “dosa, idli, sambar” song played by the DJ during their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK termed the act “not in good taste,” alleging that the song, often linked to stereotypes about South Indian culture, crossed the line of acceptable match-day entertainment.

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However, as the controversy gained traction, social media users quickly dug up an old video of RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, which has now gone viral again. In the clip, recorded ahead of an IPL 2025 clash, Jitesh was seen singing the same “dosa, idli, sambar, chutney” tune in a mocking tone while speaking about Chennai.

The video had already stirred backlash at the time, with many CSK fans accusing the cricketer of taking a dig at their culture. The situation escalated further during that 2025 match when the Chepauk DJ played the same song after Jitesh’s dismissal, seen by many as a tongue-in-cheek response from the home crowd.

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A new controversy comes in limelight

Now, with CSK formally complaining about a similar incident in IPL 2026, the resurfaced clip has added a layer of irony to the situation. Critics on social media have pointed out the cyclical nature of the controversy, where on-field rivalry has spilled over into cultural jibes and fan-driven narratives.

CSK management has maintained that their complaint is not just about the song but also about certain remarks allegedly made during the match, emphasizing the need for professionalism and respect. Meanwhile, the BCCI has acknowledged receiving the complaint and is reviewing the matter.

As the league continues, this episode highlights how quickly moments, both past and present, can collide in the digital age, intensifying rivalries beyond the boundary ropes. What started as a stadium playlist decision has now evolved into a wider conversation about cultural sensitivity, player conduct, and the thin line between banter and offense in modern cricket.