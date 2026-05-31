IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of GT Vs RCB Mega Clash | VIDEO

Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of GT Vs RCB Mega Clash | X

Ahmedabad, May 31: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. A video has surfaced on social media, showing Shahneel arriving at Ahmedabad Airport ahead of the high-intensity clash.

Shahneel has been often spotted supporting her brother during major cricket tournaments. She was seen making her way through the airport as fans and media members gathered around. Her arrival comes just hours before the biggest match of the season. The fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will lift the IPL 2026 trophy.

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Earlier, Shubman Gill's parents reached the stadium in New Chandigarh to extend their support to their son in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. The Qualifier 2 was a knock out match between GT and RR. GT blew RR away in the one-sided clash and Shubman's parents were seen extremely proud of their son's achievement.

As the match ended, the broadcast cameras caught the family members of Shubman Gill meeting with him on the ground. He was also seen sharing a warm and tight hug with his parents while celebrating the achievement.

However, Shubman's sister has been spotted alone arriving at the airport and their parents were not seen accompanying her for the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.