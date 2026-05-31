IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Advisory Ahead Of GT vs RCB Match After 2025 Stampede Incident

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As excitement builds ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru Police have issued a detailed advisory urging fans to celebrate responsibly and avoid activities that could threaten public safety. The advisory comes nearly a year after the tragic stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations, an incident that claimed 11 lives.

With RCB chasing a second IPL crown, authorities are taking no chances. Special security and traffic arrangements have been put in place across Bengaluru to ensure that any post-match celebrations remain orderly and safe. Police have appealed to supporters not to gather in large public spaces immediately after the final result is announced.

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The advisory also prohibits the installation of LED screens facing public roads without prior permission. Malls, pubs and other establishments have been instructed not to organize public live screenings in areas visible to large crowds. Officials believe such measures will help prevent uncontrolled gatherings and reduce the risk of overcrowding.

In addition, police have banned the use of firecrackers and hazardous materials during celebrations. Strict action has also been warned against bike rallies, stunt riding, overspeeding, road blockades and unnecessary honking. Authorities stressed that public roads should remain clear and accessible regardless of the match result.

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Citizens have also been advised against consuming alcohol in public places, engaging in fights, creating disturbances or sharing provocative content on social media. The advisory specifically urged fans not to mock or target supporters of rival teams, warning that such behavior could lead to unnecessary confrontations.

As Bengaluru prepares for one of the biggest nights of the IPL season, police have emphasized that maintaining peace and public order is a collective responsibility. While fans hope to witness another memorable RCB triumph, authorities are determined to ensure celebrations remain safe and respectful for everyone.