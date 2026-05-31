VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Dons Radha Naam Jaap Counter At IPL 2026 Final; Viral Reaction On Shubman Gill's Wicket Wins Hearts |

Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, was spotted at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, witnessing the IPL 2026 final. Sharma, proving to be the lady luck for the team and Virat Kohli continue to don her 'unique ring' on her finger, which is actually a 'Radha Naam Jaap Counter.'

What caught netizens' attention was Anushka's reaction to Shubman Gill's wicket. In the 3rd over of the innings, Josh Hazlewood struck and trapped Gill with his unexpected short ball. Rajat Patidar managed to take a breathtaking running catch, and the celebrations exploded all over the ground.'

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Anushka stayed true to her signature minimalist aesthetic, opting for a breezy white sleeveless knit top that perfectly balanced comfort and sophistication. The textured crochet-style detailing added a handcrafted charm to the outfit. The relaxed silhouette made it an ideal choice for a long evening at the stadium. She paired the top with classic blue denim, creating a timeless white-and-blue combination that never goes out of style.

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Keeping accessories minimal, Anushka wore delicate earrings, a slim black choker necklace and a few understated bracelets. She appeared to wear fresh, natural makeup with glowing skin, softly defined eyes and a nude lip shade.

One detail that particularly caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the black Radha Naam Jaap counter visible on her finger. The spiritual accessory, often used by devotees for chanting and meditation, has become increasingly associated with Anushka and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey in recent years. The subtle addition added a personal and meaningful element to an otherwise simple stadium look.