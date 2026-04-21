IPL 2026: Did Tilak Varma Tell Hardik Pandya To 'Calm Down' After Animated Chat During GT vs MI Match? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

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A viral claim on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Tilak Varma asked Hardik Pandya to “calm down” during their animated on-field exchange in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans. The speculation emerged after cameras caught a heated discussion between the two during a strategic timeout.

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However, reports indicate that the interaction was largely motivational rather than confrontational. According to Tilak Varma himself, Hardik Pandya was encouraging him aggressively, telling him, “Tu karega, tu karke dikhayega! Then I told him, “Bhaiya, please calm down a bit. I want to focus on the game, and yes, I’ll do it, don’t worry.”

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Tilak did acknowledge that he asked his captain to tone it down slightly, saying he wanted to stay focused on his batting while assuring Pandya he had things under control.

The moment proved pivotal. At one stage struggling on 19 off 22 balls, Tilak dramatically shifted gears after the exchange and went on to score a stunning century, turning the match in Mumbai Indians’ favour.

Post-match, Hardik clarified his intent was to back Tilak’s ability and urge him to play freely, reinforcing that the youngster simply needed confidence to deliver. While the animated visuals sparked rumours of tension, the reality points to a captain-player exchange rooted in motivation and trust, one that ultimately played a key role in a match-winning performance.