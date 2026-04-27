IPL 2026: DC Post Lowest Total Of 75 As Bhuvi, Hazlewood Storm Hits Arun Jaitley | X

New Delhi, April 27: Delhi Capitals had a very poor outing with the bat and were bowled out for the lowest total of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. DC were all out for only 75 runs which is the lowest total of the IPL 2026 season. Now, RCB need 76 runs to win another match in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals lost early wickets and could not recover after that. At one stage they were 8/5 which put them under pressure from the start.

The conditions were also difficult as a dust storm hit the stadium during the match. Even with low visibility and strong winds, the game continued. Batting became harder and RCB bowlers used the conditions well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled with great control and picked up 3 key wickets early. Josh Hazlewood also bowled tight lines and took important 4 wickets. Together, they broke the top order and did not allow DC to build any partnership.

A few batters tried to score some runs. Abishek Porel made 26 runs and David Miller scored 19. But the rest of the team could not support them and DC were bowled out for a very low score of 75 runs in front of their home crowd.