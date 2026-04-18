IPL 2026: DC Opt To Bowl First After Winning Toss Against RCB At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

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The Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, setting up what promises to be an exciting evening contest.

The match carries added importance for both sides as they continue their push for a strong position in the IPL 2026 points table. DC will rely on their experienced batting lineup to chase under pressure, while RCB will bank on their bowlers to defend whatever total they post.

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With two competitive squads and a packed Bengaluru crowd, the stage is set for a thrilling contest under the lights.