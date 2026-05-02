IPL 2026: CSK Youngster Urvil Patel Smashes Helicopter Shot For Six Off Krish Bhagat In CSK Vs MI Clash | VIDEO | X

Chennai, May 2: Young batter Urvil Patel smashed a helicopter shot for a six during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Interestingly, Urvil Patel is part of CSK which has the creator of this shot, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Urvil Patel brought out the helicopter shot and hit a massive six on the leg side off Krish Bhagat. It was a full delivery from Krish which aimed at Urvil's legs. Urvil brought his wrist into the plat and flicked it powerfully over the square leg region.

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The superb contact went for a six and CSK produced 18 runs from the over. Urvil Patel is a young cricketer who plays for Chennai Super Kings and comes at one down to bat.

He came in to bat at number three after Sanju Samson got dismissed off Jasprit Bumrah. He scored 24 runs off 12 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 200.

Read Also IPL 2026: Young Guns Fire As CSK Beat MI With 8 Wickets To Win Their 4th Match In The Tournament

CSK went on to beat MI by eight wickets in the crucial clash as young Karthik Sharma and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries and chased the target of 160 runs in just 18.1 overs with 11 balls to spare.