IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh's Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Spotted Outside Wankhede Stadium Following Punjab Kings' Win Over Mumbai Indians; Video

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Punjab Kings’ impressive win over Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday was not just about the on-field heroics, but also about the buzz it created off the field. While Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning spell, his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur caught the attention of fans and cameras alike as she was spotted outside the stadium shortly after the game.

Arshdeep once again proved why he is one of Punjab Kings’ most reliable bowlers, finishing with remarkable figures of 3 for 22 in his four overs. His disciplined line and length, combined with clever variations, made life difficult for Mumbai Indians’ batters, ultimately playing a crucial role in sealing the victory. The left-arm pacer struck at key moments, halting any momentum the opposition tried to build.

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As celebrations unfolded, visuals of Samreen Kaur outside the stadium quickly began circulating on social media, sparking conversations among fans. The timing of her appearance, right after a standout performance from Arshdeep, only added to the intrigue. Fans online were quick to connect the dots, with many sharing clips and photos while praising the bowler for both his performance and his calm demeanor under pressure.

For Punjab Kings, the victory marked another strong outing in the tournament, with Arshdeep’s spell standing out as a defining moment. Off the field, however, it was the unexpected spotlight on his personal life that added an extra layer of buzz to an already memorable night in Mumbai.