IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh's Late-Night Dinner Outing With Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur In Dharamshala Sparks Buzz Online | Video

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Arshdeep Singh once again grabbed attention off the field during IPL 2026 after he was reportedly spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur during a late-night team dinner in Dharamshala. The outing came as the Punjab Kings squad took some time off amid their hectic IPL campaign.

Videos and pictures from the dinner outing quickly surfaced on social media, with fans noticing Arshdeep and Samreen arriving alongside several PBKS players. The duo appeared relaxed as they interacted with teammates and support staff, further fueling ongoing dating rumours that have been circulating throughout the IPL 2026 season.

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A few Punjab Kings stars were also seen during the dinner gathering, as the team enjoyed a casual evening ahead of their upcoming fixtures. The outing gave fans a rare glimpse into the off-field bonding within the PBKS camp during a crucial phase of the tournament.

Rumours surrounding Arshdeep and Samreen first gained traction after social media users linked the mystery woman in the pacer’s viral posts to the Punjabi actress. Since then, Samreen has frequently been spotted during Punjab Kings matches and team-related moments, leading to widespread speculation among fans. However, neither Arshdeep nor Samreen has publicly confirmed their relationship.