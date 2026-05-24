IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Seen Smiling As Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur Playfully Tries Snatching His Bag At Airport | Video 

X

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh once again grabbed attention off the field after a funny airport moment with his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur went viral on social media during IPL 2026.

In the now-circulating video, Arshdeep was seen walking through the airport carrying a bag on his shoulder while Samreen playfully tried to take it away from him. The PBKS star appeared amused as the two shared a light-hearted moment, leaving fans smiling online. Their chemistry and candid interaction quickly became a talking point among cricket fans during the ongoing IPL season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The duo have frequently been spotted together throughout IPL 2026, further fuelling dating rumours. Earlier this season, Arshdeep and Samreen were seen walking hand-in-hand at Delhi airport ahead of Punjab Kings’ clash against Delhi Capitals, while another viral clip showed them strolling together in Dharamshala.

Despite the constant buzz around his personal life, Arshdeep remains one of Punjab Kings’ key performers this season. The left-arm pacer has continued to play an important role for PBKS with his death-over bowling and ability to deliver under pressure during crucial IPL 2026 matches.