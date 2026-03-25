 IPL 2026: All 10 Captains Assemble In Mumbai For Iconic Pre-Season Photoshoot As New Season Creates Buzz
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IPL 2026: All 10 Captains Assemble In Mumbai For Iconic Pre-Season Photoshoot As New Season Creates Buzz

All 10 IPL team captains gathered in Mumbai for the official IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot, marking the start of the season buildup. The event showcased team leaders together and coincided with key meetings on rules and preparations. It highlighted excitement, leadership changes, and set the stage for another thrilling edition of the tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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The excitement for the Indian Premier League 2026 season reached a new high as all 10 team captains gathered in Mumbai for the much-anticipated annual captains’ photoshoot. The event, a staple of every IPL season, marked the official build-up to the tournament and brought together the league’s biggest leaders under one roof.

A Star-Studded Gathering

Captains including Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Riyan Parag assembled alongside their counterparts, representing all franchises in the league.

The photoshoot not only showcased the captains in their team jerseys but also symbolized unity and competition ahead of what promises to be another thrilling IPL season.

The captains’ photoshoot is more than just a promotional exercise, it’s the first moment fans get to see new leaders and revamped teams together. With several leadership changes across franchises this season, the event carried added significance.

As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, this iconic gathering in Mumbai has officially set the tone, blending glamour, leadership, and anticipation for another blockbuster edition of cricket’s biggest T20 league.

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