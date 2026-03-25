IPL 2026: All 10 Captains Assemble In Mumbai For Iconic Pre-Season Photoshoot As New Season Creates Buzz

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The excitement for the Indian Premier League 2026 season reached a new high as all 10 team captains gathered in Mumbai for the much-anticipated annual captains’ photoshoot. The event, a staple of every IPL season, marked the official build-up to the tournament and brought together the league’s biggest leaders under one roof.

A Star-Studded Gathering

Captains including Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Riyan Parag assembled alongside their counterparts, representing all franchises in the league.

The photoshoot not only showcased the captains in their team jerseys but also symbolized unity and competition ahead of what promises to be another thrilling IPL season.

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The captains’ photoshoot is more than just a promotional exercise, it’s the first moment fans get to see new leaders and revamped teams together. With several leadership changes across franchises this season, the event carried added significance.

As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, this iconic gathering in Mumbai has officially set the tone, blending glamour, leadership, and anticipation for another blockbuster edition of cricket’s biggest T20 league.