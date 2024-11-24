IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Joins Shreyas Iyer At Delhi Capitals For ₹14 Crore

Image: X

KL Rahul who is currently in AUstralia with Team India will be heading to a new franchisee in the IPL 2025 season. Rahul will join Shreyas Iyer at Deli Capitals after franchisee sign him for ₹14 Crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Rahul was DC's second signing after Iyer. DC was pushed during the bidding by Kolkata Knight Riders and then by Chennai Super Kings but the Delhi franchise eventually sealed the deal. Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of this year’s auction. He had been part of the LSG set-up since 2022 and captaining the side for the last three seasons.

Prior to Delhi Capitals, the 32-year-old had represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the past. Rahul has to date scored 4683 runs in 132 matches in the IPL.

KL Rahul IPL credentials

In IPL 2018, Rahul smashed a fifty off 14 balls against Delhi Daredevils, which was the record for the fastest half-century in the IPL at the time. In IPL 2020, Rahul won the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season: 670.

Rahul was named captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 - his first captaincy stint in the IPL - and he led them for two years before moving to LSG, where he was appointed captain once again. Under Rahul's leadership, LSG qualified for the playoffs in their first two IPL seasons, though Rahul played only nine matches in IPL 2023 because of a thigh injury.