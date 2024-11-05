 IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2025 mega auction as it will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A whopping 1574 players have registered for the auction, of which 409 include overseas players. Out of 409, South African players are the most with 91.

The BCCI had announced October 31 as the final date for all ten franchises for player retention. The likes of Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Dayal, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine and many others were retained by their respective franchises.

The breakdown of overseas players signed for the auction are: South Africa (91), Australia (76), England (52), West Indies (39) New Zealand (33), Sri Lanka (29), Afghanistan (29), Bangladesh (13), Netherlands (12), USA (10), Zimbabwe (8), Ireland (9), Canada (4), Italy (1), Scotland (2), and UAE (1).

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the IPL 2024 auction:

The previous IPL auction saw Australian speedster Mitchell Starc shatter IPL auction records as he fetched ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The same auction had witnessed the SunRisers Hyderabad shell out ₹20.50 crore on fellow Aussie pacer Pat Cummins, but Starc had broken the record only shortly after.

Both Starc and Cummins justified their price tags as the Knight Riders and Sunrisers played in the finals, with the former even captaining the Orange Army. Starc especially performed exceedingly well in the knockouts as the Knight Riders lifted the trophy.

