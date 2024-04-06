IPL 2024: THIS IS WHY Rajasthan Royals Are Wearing Special Pink Jerseys vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Rajasthan Royals are donning fresh pink jerseys as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, advocating for a significant cause.

Termed the "Pink Promise," the Royals are dedicating this jersey to the women of Rajasthan, aiming to honor them.

"When we will be walking out today, it'll be for the women of Rajasthan and India," RR captain Sanju Samson said in the promotional video at the jersey launch which was attended by team coach Kumar Sangakkara and Olympic medallist Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore.

Furthermore, for every six hit by either team during the match, the Rajasthan franchise pledges to energise 6 homes with solar power.

But there's more; revenues generated from the sale of these distinctive all-pink matchday jerseys will be contributed to the Foundation. Additionally, for each ticket purchased for the #PinkPromise match, a donation of ₹100 will be made.

RR's statement on #PinkPromise

"The announcement comes on the back of the Royals having dedicated their entire matchday kits to the cause of continuing to enable the empowered women of Rajasthan and of India through their social equity arm - the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF). The team will be wearing special all-pink matchday kits which also have names of some of RRF's women beneficiaries emblazoned on them as a mark of respect.

"The RRF was established in 2019 with the vision of 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai' and has since worked on enabling opportunities for the empowered women of Rajasthan through equitable access to water, livelihoods, clean energy and mental health. Solar power becomes a key element in the use of clean energy as it provides for a cleaner and sustainable environment, and creates more opportunities for livelihoods. Hence, the Royals have decided to power as many homes as possible through the #PinkPromise match," the Royals said in a statement.