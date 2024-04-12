IPL 2024: 'She Only Asked Me To Post It', Popular Cricket Influencer Responds To X User Slamming Him For 'Capturing Pictures Of Random Women' At Wankhede Stadium

A popular cricket influencer Mufaddal Vohra drew sharp criticism from an X user over the usage of a picture of a woman for his social media post during the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 11.

Amidst the craze of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, social media has been flooded with promotional content and pictures to capitalize on the exhilaration and thrill of the cash-rich T20 league.

However, this particular trend caught the attention of social media users and received sharp criticism. An X user, Nupur, slammed Mufaddal Vohra for 'capturing pictures of random women' and putting all over on social media.

"Can we all agree that capturing pictures of random women and blasting it all over social media without their consent is extremely creepy?" A X user wrote.

Can we all agree that capturing pictures of random women and blasting it all over social media without their consent is extremely creepy? 🤬 https://t.co/Ow1JxNDrtu — Nupur (@arorathepakora) April 11, 2024

However, popular cricket influencer responded to the criticism, saying that he took the permission from an 'influencer' to post the picture of her on his social media platform, adding that woman asked him to do it.

"It was with her permission, she only asked me to post it. She has over 150K followers on Instagram." Mufaddal Vohra wrote.

It was with her permission, she only asked me to post it. She has over 150K followers on Instagram. 😊 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2024

Mufaddal Vohra is one of the well-known social media cricket influencers who has over 850K followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 85K followers on Instagram. Vohra, who is the fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, post pictures of the players and fans during the IPL matches. He is reportedly getting paid to promote content on his social media.

Meanwhile, Mufaddal Vohra's response to the X user, where he claimed that the influencer asked him to post her picture on his social media was lauded by the netizens for his for his innovative business model.

Here's netizens reacted to Vohra's response

Who is Pragati Nagpal?

Pragati Nagpal is a social media influencer who has over 150K followers on her Instagram. She recently released her first album 'Useless Bhawra.'

Nagpal was one of the spectators who witnessed the IPL 2024 clash between MI and RCB from Dilip Vengasarkar Stand at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. She posted pictures and videos of her with her friends and cheering for Mumbai Indians.

Pragati Nagpal posted a video of Virat Kohli on her Instagram story, where former RCB captain was reacting to the chants of 'Kohli ko bowling do' during the second innings when Mumbai Indians were chasing 197-run target.

As per the Instagram posts, Pragati Nagpal is a singer and dancer.