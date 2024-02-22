IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: When And Where To Watch BCCI’s Live Streaming

Chennai Super Kings to begin IPL 2024 as defending champions | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the schedule and fixtures of the upcoming Indian Premier League (2024) on Thursday, February 22. The IPL 2024 is expected to take place on March 22, confirmed by chairman Arun Dhumal.

There has been a lot of uncertainties over the schedule and venue due to Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to take place in the month of March or April. However, the BCCI's announcement of IPL 2024 schedule will put an end to all the doubts.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to be exciting as there are many things we have to look forward to. Hardik Pandya captaining Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni to play his final season of the tournament, Shubman Gill will kickoff the season as a captain of Gujarat Titans and most importantly, likely return of Rishabh Pant to competitive cricket.

Update on #IPL2024 Schedule :



• Start - 22 March

• Final - 26 May.

• First match - CSK vs GT, Chennai.

• First few games schedule to be released on 22 February, live on Jio Cinema. pic.twitter.com/N35dSNBFYJ — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) February 21, 2024

It has been reported that the announcement will be made only for 15 matches by BCCI and the schedule for the remaining matches will be unveiled later.

Interestingly, the BCCI will make announce IPL 2024 schedule on the eve of the commencement of second edition of the Women's Premier League, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runner-ups Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When to watch the IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement will take place at 5 pm IST. But, there will be pre-show that is expected begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement will be exclusively live telecasted on Sports 18. Those who prefer watch it on OTT can log on to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.

What to expect from the IPL 2024 announcement?

It was reported that entire tournament is expected to be held in India despite the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 and 2019, the IPL was held in the country regardless of the general elections. Also, there are reports that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the season opener, but it can be confirmed once the IPL 2024 schedule is out.