 IPL 2023: Sunil Chhetri takes stunning catch during RCB practice session, shares thoughts on bond with Kohli, Watch Video
Sunil Chhetri can be seen interacting with the RCB players, coach Sanjay Bangar and shaking hands with Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, visited Bangalore for some brand endorsements and made sure to attend the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training session. On Friday, Chhetri participated in the fielding drill and impressed everyone by taking a remarkable catch while diving to his right. The catch was made in the presence of Virat Kohli, the RCB captain.

The social media handle of RCB shared a clip where you can see Chhetri taking a screamer. Surely, the Indian captain is fit and that is extremely impressive.

Chhetri and former Indian captain Virat Kohli have a strong relationship, and Chhetri shared that he finds Kohli to be quite humorous during their conversations.

“The conversation is always about sports, jokes, having fun and different stuff. I don’t know if people know this but Virat is hilarious.”

“That side of his is probably not known to a lot of people and I don’t know whether he’s gonna like me for saying this but he’s hilarious, man!” he added.

When asked why RCB is such a special team for him, he replied, “Because I’m a BFC, I’m a Bangalore boy. Right from when I signed for BFC I’ve been supporting Bangalore.”

“I’ve got an added motivation with Virat. It’s my city, it’s our team. I’ve been supporting RCB for the longest time,” he added.

