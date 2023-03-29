IPL 2023: Smith finally joins this IPL team after major announcement

Australia's Steve Smith will make his debut as a commentator during the 2018 Indian Premier League, the tournament's broadcaster said on Tuesday, putting an end to speculation regarding his return to the sport.

The 16th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 extravaganza kicks off Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a slew of worldwide stars in attendance.

“Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports’ already impressive roster of panelists,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smith, 33, confirmed his comeback to the competition on Monday through Twitter, stating in a teaser video, "Namaste, India. I've got some great news for you: I'll be playing in the IPL 2023."

That post fueled anticipation that he would return to the event as a competitor.

Smith last appeared in the lucrative IPL for the Delhi Capitals in 2021 before going unsold in the next season's auction.

The great batsman opted out of this season's mini-auction in December, but he is available as an injured substitute for any side.