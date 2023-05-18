IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's stardom potential compared to that of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli by Robin Uthappa

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that Shubman Gill has the potential to reach the same level of greatness as legendary players Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Gill's remarkable performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have caught Uthappa's attention and he sees a bright future ahead for the young batsman.

Gill's impressive international record

Over the past year, Gill has showcased his talent in international cricket, scoring centuries in all three formats of the game. In January of this year, he became the youngest player to score a double century in One Day Internationals (ODIs), hitting an impressive 208 runs against New Zealand.

Gill's best season with Gujarat Titans

Continuing his exceptional form, the 23-year-old has carried his success into the IPL 2023 season as a key player for the Gujarat Titans (GT). With 576 runs to his name, this has already become Gill's best season in the tournament. He has notched a century and four half-centuries in 13 matches.

Future great in the making

Gill's outstanding performance, including his maiden IPL hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has garnered praise from various quarters. Robin Uthappa, in an interview with Hindustan Times, expressed his belief that Gill has the potential to achieve greatness. Uthappa emphasized that Gill possesses the necessary skills and is currently playing exceptional cricket, indicating a bright future ahead for the talented 23-year-old.

“I definitely see him having the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He is a phenomenal player who is in exceptional form and is playing some exceptional cricket at the moment,” said Uthappa.