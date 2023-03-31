 IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna dances to Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' at opening ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna was at her electrifying best as she danced to hit songs Naatu Naatu and Srivalli

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image

Rashmika Mandanna lit up the stage with an electrifying performance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The actress, who is well-known in the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries, made her debut on the song "Saami" from the film "Pushpa: The Rising." Fabs cheered as she danced to "Srivalli" from "Pushpa" and "Naatu Naatu" from the legendary "RRR." Tamannah Bhatia, another actress, and famous singer Arijit Singh also performed at the star-studded event.

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the opening game of the tournament. Batting first, Chennai scored 178/7. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for the Yellow Army with a well made 92 of 50 balls.

In reply, Gujarat started off the chase at a brisk pace, scoring well in the powerplay to made the game an easy chase from there. Shubman Gill top scored making a well made 63 of 36 balls.

