IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh dubs Jos Buttler as the best No.1 batter in world at the moment

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings, clinching their first win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2008. The team put up an impressive performance, with Jos Buttler leading the charge with a match-winning knock of 52 off 36 balls. This was his third half-century of the season, and he completed 3000 runs in the IPL during the process, taking just 85 innings to achieve this milestone, the third-fastest in the league.

Buttler impresses yet again

Buttler's performance drew praise from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who lauded the English opener and called him the 'number 1' batter in the world. Buttler's contribution was complemented by valuable contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, and Shimron Hetmyer, who helped the team post a competitive total of 175/8 in 20 overs.

"I fell short of words to praise Jos Buttler. He is a proper batter of the cricket ball. He uses the crease to perfection, possesses good technique, and he has good footwork against pace and spin. For me, he's the No. 1 batter in world cricket at the moment," Harbhajan said on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show.

After their third win in four matches, the Royals jumped to the top spot in the standings on a better net run rate, tying the Lucknow Super Giants on six points each.



