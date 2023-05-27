IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

In a thrilling Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shubman Gill's breathtaking innings of 129 runs off just 60 balls propelled Gujarat Titans to a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians by a margin of 62 runs. Alongside Gill's heroic performance, veteran pacer Mohit Sharma showcased his brilliance with a stunning five-wicket haul (5/10), sealing the win for Gujarat Titans and securing their place in the IPL 2023 final.

Shubman Gill's unforgettable 129 sets up victory

With this victory, Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL final for the second consecutive time, setting up a thrilling showdown against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the same venue. Interestingly, the opening match of IPL 2023 was also played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

Chasing a daunting target of 234 runs, Mumbai Indians faced an uphill battle from the start. Mohammed Shami struck early, dismissing makeshift opener Nehal Wadhera in his very first over. The loss continued for Mumbai as captain Rohit Sharma fell to a top-edged pull off Shami's bowling. Despite these setbacks, Tilak Varma displayed a brilliant cameo, smashing consecutive boundaries and sixes to keep Mumbai's hopes alive.

However, Varma's cameo came to an end when Rashid Khan castled him with a straighter delivery. Cameron Green, who retired hurt earlier due to injury, returned to the crease and formed a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. The duo unleashed an array of boundaries and sixes against Rashid and Noor Ahmad, building a strong partnership.

Mohit Sharma's five-wicket haul decimates Mumbai Indians

The partnership was broken when Green was bowled by Josh Little in the 12th over. Suryakumar continued his aggressive play, reaching his fifty in just 33 balls with a scooped six off Little. But his innings was cut short by Mohit Sharma, who castled his leg-stump immediately after a pulled six. Mohit's brilliant spell continued as he claimed the wickets of Vishnu Vinod and Tim David, while Rashid Khan contributed with crucial wickets as well.

With Mohit's remarkable five-wicket haul in just 14 balls, Gujarat Titans successfully defended their massive total, securing a resounding 62-run victory over Mumbai Indians. The impressive performances of Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma played a pivotal role in Gujarat's triumph, propelling them to the IPL 2023 final where they will face Chennai Super Kings.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 233/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129, B Sai Sudharsan 43; Piyush Chawla 1/45) beat Mumbai Indians 171 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 43; Mohit Sharma 5/10, Rashid Khan 2/33) by 62 runs.