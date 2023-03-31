IPL 2023: From impact player to new DRS calls, how will these new rule changes impact this season?

The biggest cricket extravaganza is back today as the Indian Premier League kicks off. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having completed 15 seasons, the IPL this year will have few changes to its in game rules, with the most talked about being the impact player rule. From impact player to changes in the DRS calls, here's a look at the new rules that will be incorporated this season.

Impact player

The introduction of this new rule has drawn plenty of excitement, as it is a rule that is sure to test team strategy. The new rule will now allow teams to name 15 players in the matchday squad instead of 11 with four on the bench, one of whom can be brought on as an impact player.

The player has to be an Indian if the team has named all four foreigners in their playing XI. An overseas player can only be brought on as a substitute if the team has not named four foreigners in their starting lineup.

Both teams are allowed to use one impact player per match, a move that is not mandatory. It is left up to the teams to decide whether they want to use the impact player in a match or not.

Notably, as per the rules, a team can bring in an impact player before the start of the innings or after the completion of an over. In the case of a batter, the change can be made at the fall of the wicket or by the batter retiring at any time during the over.

Moreover, the bowling side can also bring in an impact player during the fall of a wicket, but he will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in the over if the wicket has fallen mid-over. The impact player rule had been previously used in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Team sheets to be exchanged after toss

Under this rule change, only after the coin toss may the captains of both teams exchange team sheets. Before, the teams' sheets were swapped prior to the toss.

Based on whether they are bowling or batting first, a team can now select their starting XI and four substitutes. This regulation was adopted in the first SA20 earlier this year.

Changes in DRS calls

This rule was introduced in the recently concluded inaugural Women's Premier League. Under this rule, players can take DRS calls to even review wide balls and no-balls.

Penalty for a wicketkeeper making unfair movements

Before this rule introduction, the wicketkeeper was allowed to shuffle positions behind the stumps even before the batsman hit the ball.

Under the new rule, if a wicketkeeper now attempts to move before the batsman hits the ball, it will be deemed as unfair movement. The square leg umpire has the option to either signal a dead ball, or signal it a wide or no ball. He even has the right to award five runs to the batting side in such cases.