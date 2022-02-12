IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Riyan Parag back with Rajasthan Royals for 3.8 crore

20-year-old Rajasthan Royals brought back Riyan Parag for 3.8 crore.

Parag has been with the Royals since 2019.

In the 2019 Indian Premier League, he became the youngest cricketer to score a fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:35 PM IST