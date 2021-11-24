IPL 2022 likely to begin on April 2 at CSK's home ground

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 2, 2022, said a Cricbuzz report.

While the fixtures have not been finalised, the BCCI has reportedly conveyed to key stakeholders that April 2 is likely to be the date and Chennai the venue.

The league will have 10 teams and 74 games this game compared to 60 games and eight teams last season. The BCCI has also reportedly discussed that the length of the season will be for over 60 days. The final could be in the first weekend of June, that is either on June 4 or 5.

Each team will have 14 league games with the current format of seven home and away games each retained.

With Chennai Super Kings being defending champions, Chepauk will be the obvious choice for the inaugural game.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:13 AM IST