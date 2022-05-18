IPL 2022: Kane Williamson to leave for NZ for birth of his second child; to miss SRH's game against Punjab Kings

SRH captain Kane Williamson is set to miss his team's final IPL 2022 match due to the birth of his second child.

Williamson will leave for Tauranga, New Zealand ahead of his side's game against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

Williamson departure comes after Hyderabad have just about kept their play-offs hopes alive with a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, though a lot will depend on the outcome of other matches.

"Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!" said an official update by the franchise through their Twitter account.

In December 2020, Williamson and his partner Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl, with the New Zealand captain taking a paternity leave, thereby missing the second Test against the West Indies.

"Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family," Williamson had posted with a picture of his newborn daughter on his official Instagram handle.

So far in IPL 2022, Williamson has featured in 13 matches after being retained by the franchise in the run-up to the Mega Auction. But the New Zealander, playing competitive cricket after recovering from a troublesome elbow injury, has been unable to set the scoring charts alight, making just 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and strike rate of 93.50.

Hyderabad are currently at eighth place in the points table, with 12 points from 13 matches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:10 PM IST