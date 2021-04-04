IPL 2021: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

With less than a week left for IPL 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has to deal with a major blow. According to reports, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and might miss the RCB's Indian Premier League season opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Padikkal became the third IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The RCB opener has been isolated from the rest of the squad and is in quarantine.

Devdutt Padikkal impressed everyone with his calm and composed batting at the top of the order in IPL 2020. He smashed 473 runs in his first season of cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder, Axar Patel, also tested positive for COVID-19. Patel has been kept in isolation and is set to miss the team's IPL-opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols.