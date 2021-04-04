IPL 2021: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

With less than a week left for IPL 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has to deal with a major blow. According to reports, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and might miss the RCB's Indian Premier League season opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.
Padikkal became the third IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The RCB opener has been isolated from the rest of the squad and is in quarantine.
Devdutt Padikkal impressed everyone with his calm and composed batting at the top of the order in IPL 2020. He smashed 473 runs in his first season of cash-rich league.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder, Axar Patel, also tested positive for COVID-19. Patel has been kept in isolation and is set to miss the team's IPL-opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols.
"He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive," the Delhi Capitals said in a statement.
"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery."
As per the BCCI SOP given to all franchises, the player, who tests COVID-19 positive, has to undergo a set of tests.
During the 10-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 9 and Day 10. Provided, both the test results from Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, and he/she does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the Bio-Secure Environment.
After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities, according to the protocol.
