IPL 2021, Eliminator: RCB's Mohammed Siraj claims 100 T20 wickets in game against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed his 100th T20 wicket during the Eliminator encounter on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.

Siraj reached the special 100 wicket milestone in T20 cricket on the day he was playing his 50th IPL game. Bowling the extremely crucial 18th over, he first got rid of KKR's star of the night, Sunil Narine, whose 26 run cameo had unsettled the fielding side. For his 100th T20 wicket, he sent former skipper Dinesh Karthik packing on 10 runs in the fourth ball of his over. He put up a fine bowling performance, finishing his four over spell with the figures of 2/19.

His impressive performance, however couldn't save the day for his team as RCB's dream of winning the coveted IPL trophy shattered yet again as a brilliant all-round show from KKR knocked them out of the tournament.

Eoin Morgan's Knights got better of Virat-Kohli's Challengers by four wickets to stage the Qualifier 2 clash with the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Mohammed Siraj first came into the lime light during India's tour to Australia where he was the team's leading wicket-taker in the historic test series win. There was looking back for the pacer from there on and he emerged as a bankable player for the Indian team. In the nine tests that he has played so far, the 27 year old has scalped 30 wickets.

From 50 games in the Indian Premier League, the seamer has 50 wickets to his name with strike rate of 20.56. He took 11 wickets in 15 games in IPL 2021, where his side RCB finished at fourth spot.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:05 AM IST