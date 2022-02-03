IOC president Thomas Bach to meet Peng Shuai inside 'closed loop' at Beijing Olympics

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai inside the 'closed loop' of the Beijing Olympics, he said on Thursday, reports Sky Sports.

The well-being of Peng, a former world No 1 doubles player, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

She then said in December that she never actually accused anyone of assaulting her, claiming that a post she made on social media in November has been misunderstood.

The closed loop is a zone all Games participants are restricted to in order to avoid a spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. The Games officially open on Friday.

ALSO READ ‘Unfortunate’: Novak Djokovic describes his Australia visa ordeal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST