Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

IOC president Thomas Bach to meet Peng Shuai inside 'closed loop' at Beijing Olympics

FPJ Web Desk
Peng Shuai | Photo: AP

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai inside the 'closed loop' of the Beijing Olympics, he said on Thursday, reports Sky Sports.

The well-being of Peng, a former world No 1 doubles player, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

She then said in December that she never actually accused anyone of assaulting her, claiming that a post she made on social media in November has been misunderstood.

The closed loop is a zone all Games participants are restricted to in order to avoid a spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. The Games officially open on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
