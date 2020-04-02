IOC President hails PM Narendra Modi's commitment and contribution to battle coronavirus; supporting Olympic Games

"With this we are, like you in your statement, confident that the Olympic Games 2020 will be a symbol of human resilience," he added.

"Your Excellency, please allow me to thank you very much for your continuing support. Wishing you and all the people of India good health, and all the best in your efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus."

The PM, on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed over 45,000 lives worldwide.

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 - almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The coronavirus cases have risen in the last 4 days, with health ministry confirming 1,834 positive cases so far in India. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe is racing towards the 1 million- mark as the global death toll rises above 45,000.