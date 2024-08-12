 ‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for not supporting athlete Vinesh Phogat during crucial time, saying IOA’s statement is shameful and has thrown the Phogat under bus.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification | X

Amidst the controversy over disqualification of athlete Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for not supporting athlete Phogat during the crucial time. She slammed the IOA’s press release over Phogat’s disqualification as shameful and added that it has left the athlete to fight for justice herself. She also questioned if the Indian government is endorsing the statements coming from IOA chief PT Usha and if not, will they ask her to step down?

Further lashing out at IOA the Rajya Sabha MP said, “Does it mean that in future too if an athlete is in any problem, the IOA will not support them? Are only the athlete’s support staff responsible? The IOA plays an important role and it is unfortunate that it is running away from its responsibility. The central government too has failed in providing support to Phogat.

Chaturvedi also slammed the former athlete and present IOA chief PT Usha saying, “When the women wrestlers were protesting against sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar (where Vinesh Phogat was also present), PT Usha had visited them and instead of supporting the women wrestlers, Usha said that they were tarnishing the country’s image with the protest.”

PT Usha’s statement over Vinesh Phogat row

PT Usha while trying to defend the IOA’s medical team had said that in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo, it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team. The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation, she added.

Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Delays Causes Confusion,...
India awaits CAS Verdict on Vinesh Phogat 

The Paris Olympics ended on Sunday but India still awaits for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where Vinesh appealed for a joint silver medal after being disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout in women's 50kg freestyle for being 100 grams overweight. while the row has sparked a blame game back in India. The CAS will announce its final verdict on Vinesh's plea on August 13.

