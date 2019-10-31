Inter-Parish Football Tournament: Merwin Stephen ‘tricks for St Paul

Mumbai: Merwin Stephen scored three-in-a-row as St Paul’s ‘A’. Dadar cantered with a 3-0 win over St. Michael’s ‘A’, Mahim in a men’s open section pre-quarter-final match of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Inter-Parish Football Tournament, at the WCG grounds.

The opportunistic goal-scorer Stephen displayed excellent finishing touch and struck a hat-trick of goals to complete St. Paul’s margin of victory.

Later, Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar got the better of Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali 3-2 in a tense and absorbing last 16 encounter.

Consistent goal-scorer Bryce Miranda along with teammates Scott D’Souza and Craig D’Souza scored the goals to secured salvation for Our Lady of Salvation a passage to the last eight. Immaculate Conception scored through Colin Abranches and Agnelo Picardo.

Earlier, in a veteran men’s quarter-final encounter, Ronnie 7s blanked Black Wings SC 6-0. Leading Ronnie’s charge to victory was striker Philip D’Souza who scored three goals while Glen Moraes netted two and Melwin Vaz got one to round-off the winning tally.

Results

Veterans men (quarter-finals): Ronnie 7s: 6 (Philip D’Souza 3, Glen Moraes 2, Melwin Vaz) bt Black Wings SC 0.

Men (pre-quarter-finals): St. Paul’s ‘A’, Dadar: 3 (Merwin Stephen 3) bt St. Michael’s ‘A’, Mahim: 0; Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar: 3 (Bryce Mranda, Scott D’Souza, Craig D’Souza) bt Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali: 2 (Colin Abranches, Agnelo Picardo).

Gaikwad strikes

Vision Rescue enjoyed complete control and stormed with a 4-0 win over Millat Football Academy in a II Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s groud, Parel, here on Wednesday.

The hero of Vision Rescue’s emphatic victory was Manatan Gaikwad who scored all the four goals. Vision Rescue faced initially resistance from the young Millat outfit before Gaikwad broke the deadlock when he hit the target in the 22nd minute. Four minutes later Gaikwad struck the second goal and immediately scored the third to complete his hat-trick in the 29th minute and give his team a 3-0 half time cushion. Gaikwad fired home the fourth goal in the 40th minute to round off the winning margin.

In another match, Indian Gymkhana got the better of Iron Born FC by a 2-0 score line. Strikers Rahul Rawal scored the first goal in the 36th minute and Cyrus D’Souza added th second in the 70th minute.

Results

Second Div: Indian Gymkhana: 2 (Rahul Rawal, Cyrus D’Souza) bt Iron Born FC: 0; Vision Rescue: 4 (Manatan Gaikwad 4) bt Millat FA: 0; Shastri Nagar SC: 0 drew with Storm Chasers SC: 0.