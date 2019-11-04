Inter Parish Football Tournament: Joga Invincible win, enter final

Mumbai: Joga Invincible Sports Club snatched a narrow 1-0 win over India Rush FC in a keenly contested Women’s Open semi-final match of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-Inter Parish Football Tournament, played at the WCG grounds.

The star performance for Joga Invincible was their young striker Delfiya Pereira who struck the decisive winning goal which secured the team’s win and a place in the final.

In the summit clash, Joga Invincible will compete with Bodyline Sports Club who overcome Immaculate Conception, Borivali 5-3 in the earlier semi-final

In a Veteran Men’s semi-final clash, Bandra Packers ‘A’ rode of the twin from Roy Lewis to put it across HDFC Bank winning by a 4-2 margin. Lewis’ teammates Savio Rodrigues and Ranzie Kalicharan added the other two goals while Rajeev S. and Amrish Bhave scored for HDFC Bank.