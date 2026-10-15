Inter Miami Beat NYCFC 2-0 As Messi Assists De Paul To Extend Winning Run And Strengthen MLS Playoff Push | Watch |

Miami Gardens: Rodrigo De Paul scored on an assist from Lionel Messi and Germán Berterame added a goal to send reigning champion Inter Miami back to the MLS playoffs with a 2-0 win over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

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Luis Suárez also assisted for Inter Miami, which has won back-to-back matches for the first time since July.

Miami missed the postseason when Messi arrived in 2023, but has reached the playoffs the past three seasons, losing in the first round to Atlanta United in 2024 then beating Vancouver last year to win the club's first MLS Cup.

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Wednesday's victory came after Miami routed DC United 4-0 last Saturday on a pair of goals from Messi and Suárez, and it was the second league win for new coach Cristian “Kily” González, who took over Sept. 16.

Berterame scored in the 20th for his eighth goal of the season. De Paul doubled Miami's lead right before the end of the first half. Dayne St. Clair denied Nicolás Fernández on a penalty in the final minute of the match for his second straight clean sheet.

It has been a rollercoaster year for Messi, who led Argentina to its second straight World Cup final and announced his retirement from international soccer a month later. Now, he has a chance to cap it with another trophy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)