Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament: Matunga, MIG make the cut

Mumbai: Hosts Matunga Gymkhana kept their unblemished record intact with resounding 3-0 win over defending champions Andheri Sports Complex to top group ‘D’ and will, face MIG CC (Bandra), the group ‘F’ topper in the quarter-final of the ICICI Lambard-6th Shuttlecraze Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament hosted by Matunga Gymkhana at their air conditioned courts, here on Friday.

While Goregaon Sports Club, another strong contenders, too, have made the knockout stage from group ‘C’ with commanding wins over their rivals. They thus join Bombay Gymkhana and Catholic Gymkhana, who are placed directly into quarterfinals.

Nisha Singh, from Panvel Gymkhana put up pretty impressive display, while entering the mixed and women’s doubles quarterfinals, Nisha paired with Yameer Singhvi to score an emphatic win over Dinesh Mali and Forogh Mukadam in the mixed doubles. Earlier, she and Binaffer Bharucha made short work of Reena Wadhwa and Rupali Gupta with 30-16 win.

In the day’s toughest ties in the mixed doubles, Rajesh D’Souza and Binaffer Bharucha put out Archana Singh and Mahesh Chhabria 30-27 and Arpana Singh and Vijay Singh almost upset fancied Abbas Muni and Paromita Phulwaria before losing 29-30.